CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Friday without bond after he was arrested for an alleged assault of a man at Park Street and Baltimore Avenue, according to Cumberland Police.

Kendall Shane Lowers, 49, was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree assault after city officers located him Thursday in the vicinity of the alleged assault.

Lowers was awaiting a bail review in district court.

Police said the victim reportedly suffered serious facial injuries and was treated at the scene by Cumberland Fire Department ambulance personnel.

