CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Friday without bond after he was arrested for an alleged assault of a man at Park Street and Baltimore Avenue, according to Cumberland Police.
Kendall Shane Lowers, 49, was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree assault after city officers located him Thursday in the vicinity of the alleged assault.
Lowers was awaiting a bail review in district court.
Police said the victim reportedly suffered serious facial injuries and was treated at the scene by Cumberland Fire Department ambulance personnel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.