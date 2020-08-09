CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Saturday on assault and drug charges following his arrest at a Spring Street home following an argument over money, Cumberland Police said.
Braden Clark, 23, was being held at the Allegany County Detention Center on Sunday on charges including second-degree assault, resisting arrest, controlled dangerous substance possession (not marijuana) and possession with intent to distribute.
Police said Clark briefly struggled with officers as they attempted to arrested him, then was found in possession of a "substantial" amount of drugs.
