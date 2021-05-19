CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges following a multi-state investigation, Maryland State Police said.
Brent Nikota Bittner, 18, was charged in West Virginia with use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor, employment or use of a minor to produce obscene matter, distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter and use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct that is prohibited. Charges in Maryland were pending, police said.
West Virginia State Police started an investigation of Bittner in February, after allegations that he was engaging in sexually explicit conversations with a 9-year-old. The investigation later included Maryland State Police and the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Maryland State Police and Homeland Security Investigations served a search warrant at Bittner's residence Wednesday. A preliminary forensic review of his electronic devices allegedly revealed multiple child pornography files, according to police.
Bittner was being held without bond Wednesday evening at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.