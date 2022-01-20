CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Wednesday following a traffic stop where Cumberland Police allegedly seized more than 300 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Jared Austin Burgoyne, 22, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and related charges before he was granted pre-trial release after posting $1,500 bond.
Police did not specify the location of the traffic stop.
