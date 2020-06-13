CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Friday when police allegedly found a large amount of suspected fentanyl in the vehicle he was driving.
Christopher Lynn Runyon, 38, was being held on a $5,000 bond Saturday in the Allegany County Detention Center on charges including controlled dangerous substance possession, CDS possession with intent to distribute, CDS possession not marijuana and theft less that $1,000, police said.
Police said officers were initially sent to the 100 of Bedford Street to investigate a disturbance. That's where they found Runyon, whose vehicle had become disabled in the street.
Police said Runyon was arrested after officers realized one of the license plates on the vehicle had been reported stolen. The drugs were reportedly found during a search.
