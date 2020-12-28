CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly punched a moving vehicle in the 900 block of Park Street.
Cumberland Police said Gregory Allen Mellott II, 19, was charged with malicious destruction of property less than $1,000 following the 11:30 a.m. incident.
According to a police summary of the incident, the complainant told police they were driving down the street when Mellott punched the side of the vehicle.
Mellott was issued a criminal citation and released pending trial.
