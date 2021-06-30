CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial in district court after he was charged in connection with an alleged burglary and motor vehicle theft, according to Cumberland Police.
Demond Arthur Scott Jr., 34, was issued a summons Tuesday charging him with burglary in the fourth-degree and motor vehicle theft.
The charges reportedly stemmed from an alleged breaking and entering of a residence June 25 in the 300 block of Frederick Street and theft of a vehicle from that location, police said.
