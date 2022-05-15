police lights

CUMBERLAND — A city man wanted in connection with a May 7 knife assault was arrested Saturday by Cumberland Police.

Police said officers first contacted Ronnie William Swancey, 33, while investigating a loud music complaint, but Swancey reportedly wouldn't identify himself.

He was served a warrant in connection with the alleged knife incident that included charges of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and making a false statement. Charges filed against Swancey on Saturday included disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order and resisting arrest. 

Swancey was being held Sunday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.

