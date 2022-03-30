CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted a woman Tuesday before chasing her down and striking her again when she fled from the attack, Cumberland Police said.
Arthur Lee Brown Jr., 22, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant that was issued just hours after officers investigated the incident that occurred in the 600 block of East First Street.
Brown was charged with a crime of violence involving a pregnant person, robbery, second-degree assault, affray, destruction of property and theft less than $100.
He was placed in the Allegany County Detention Center on $10,000 bond, pending bail review by a district court judge.
