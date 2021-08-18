CUMBERLAND — A city man has been charged in an alleged assault that occurred Friday at a Frederick Street residence, Cumberland Police said.
Malakhi D. Henderson, 19, was arrested Tuesday on warrant charges of second-degree assault, affray and disorderly conduct before he was jailed in lieu of $5,000 bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Police said the warrant was issued by district court following the incident in the 300 block of Frederick Street.
The victim apparently did not require medical treatment.
