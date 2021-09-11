CUMBERLAND, Md. — A city man remained jailed Saturday following his arrest Friday minutes after allegedly killing a woman with a homemade machete at a Gay Street residence, according to the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit.
Travis Allen Duckworth, 44, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old city resident Krystal Rose Gallen. He had not had a bond hearing Saturday morning.
Cumberland Police officers were called to the home in the 900 block about 5:20 p.m. and found Gallen dead, police said.
"A witness was able to provide the name and description of the suspect responsible for the attack," police said in a news release.
Duckworth was arrested a short distance from the home. Police said he had blood on him and his clothing.
Authorities said the investigation was continuing.
