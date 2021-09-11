Crime Lab

The Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division works at a Gay Street home where a city woman was killed on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

 Steve Bittner/Times-News

CUMBERLAND, Md. — A city man remained jailed Saturday following his arrest Friday minutes after allegedly killing a woman with a homemade machete at a Gay Street residence, according to the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit.

Travis Allen Duckworth, 44, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old city resident Krystal Rose Gallen. He had not had a bond hearing Saturday morning.

Cumberland Police officers were called to the home in the 900 block about 5:20 p.m. and found Gallen dead, police said.

"A witness was able to provide the name and description of the suspect responsible for the attack," police said in a news release.

Duckworth was arrested a short distance from the home. Police said he had blood on him and his clothing.

Authorities said the investigation was continuing.

React to this story:

0
3
1
10
2

Tags

Trending Video