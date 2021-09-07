CUMBERLAND — A city man awaited a bail review Tuesday after he was charged with assault in connection with a Maryland Avenue complaint, according to Cumberland Police.
Nathaniel Andrew Morgan, 22, was jailed in lieu of $7,500 bond at the Allegany County Detention Center as directed by a district court commissioner.
Police said the charge stemmed from a complaint Monday in which the defendant allegedly struck a victim with a broom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.