City man charged in South End assault

CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond Sunday after he allegedly assaulted a person at a Virginia Avenue residence.
Cumberland Police said James William Whetstone, 37, shoved the victim to the ground and choked the person before dragging the individual across the street on Saturday.
Whetstone was charged with second-degree assault and taken to district court.
It was unclear if the victim required medical attention.
