CUMBERLAND — A city man was issued criminal charges Tuesday after he allegedly entered a vehicle in the area of Virginia Avenue and Mary Street, Cumberland Police said.
Review of surveillance video as part of the police investigation led to the charging of Brian Alan Lindeman, 37, with tampering with a motor vehicle and destruction of property.
Lindeman is awaiting trial in district court after he was issued citations for the criminal offenses.
