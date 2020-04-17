City man charged in vehicle theft case

CUMBERLAND — Recovery of a stolen vehicle Thursday in a Greene Street parking lot led to the arrest of a Cumberland man.
Cumberland Police charged Gregory Allen Boggs Sr., 42, with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and related offenses.
Boggs was granted pre-trial release by a district court commissioner following the arrest.
Police said a 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier recovered was reported as stolen on Tuesday from an East Mary Street residence.
Investigation determined Boggs was the person who allegedly stole the vehicle, according to police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.