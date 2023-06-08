CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted a person at a Cumberland Street residence where he also allegedly destroyed property and threatened to "burn down" the dwelling, according to Cumberland Police.
Damon S. Claycomb, 21, was arrested about 8:40 a.m. after police were called to the 500 block of Cumberland Street.
Charged with arson threat, malicious destruction of property, second-degree assault and disorderly conduct, Claycomb remained jailed Thursday, pending review of the no-bail order by a district court judge.
No injuries were reported and the arrest was made without incident, police said.
