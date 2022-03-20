CUMBERLAND, Md. — A city man was arrested Saturday in connection with an assault last year that caused a woman significant injuries, Cumberland Police said.
Justin Allan Nizer was charged by warrant with first- and second-degree assault.
Police said the incident occurred Oct. 30, 2021, when Nizer allegedly attacked a woman at a Broadway Street residence, striking her repeatedly in the head and neck.
Nizer was released from custody after posting a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.