CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a woman at a Race Street residence.
Matthew Jason Swick, 30, was charged with first- and second-degree assault. After an initial appearance before a district court commissioner, he was being held Sunday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Police said the victim suffered obvious injury to the neck, but it was unclear if she required medical treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.