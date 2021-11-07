CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly broke into a home, assaulted a women and stole prescription medication.
Arthur Tejeno Bunbasi Jr., 23, was being held without bond Sunday at the the Allegany Detention Center.
Cumberland Police said Bunbasi broke into the home and confronted the women when she arrived there. He allegedly assaulted her, then fled after taking the medicine.
He was arrested nearby shortly after police arrived.
