CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed without bond Sunday, a day after allegedly holding a woman against her will at a Hilltop Drive residence.
Cumberland Police said Michael Emerson Resh, 31, entered the victim's home Saturday by kicking in a door. He allegedly locked the woman in a room and she was later freed by police.
Police said Resh was found hiding in an attic and was allegedly in possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.
In addition to drug charges, he was charged with burglary, false imprisonment and destruction of property.
