CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed without bond Friday following his arrest on drug charges, Cumberland Police said.
William Charles Johnston III, 64, was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop in the 600 block of Greene Street made by officers for an alleged equipment violation.
Police said K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle, which led to the discovery of suspected heroin.
Johnston was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) and related drug charges.
Following arrest processing, the defendant was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center without bond, pending bail review in district court.
Police said the arrest was the result of a police initiative funded by a Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network grant and conducted by Cumberland Police with the assistance of the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.