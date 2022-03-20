city police lights

CUMBERLAND, Md. — A Cumberland man was charged Saturday after allegedly hitting a woman in the face at an Industrial Boulevard residence.

John Michael Steven Wright, 37, was charged with second-degree assault and carrying a concealed deadly weapon after Cumberland Police officers reportedly found him in possession of a bowie knife.

Police said the incident occurred when Wright wanted to take the woman's dog.

Wright was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video