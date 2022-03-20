CUMBERLAND, Md. — A Cumberland man was charged Saturday after allegedly hitting a woman in the face at an Industrial Boulevard residence.
John Michael Steven Wright, 37, was charged with second-degree assault and carrying a concealed deadly weapon after Cumberland Police officers reportedly found him in possession of a bowie knife.
Police said the incident occurred when Wright wanted to take the woman's dog.
Wright was released after posting a $2,500 bond.
