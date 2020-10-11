City man faces charges

CUMBERLAND — A city man faces multiple charges after a pair of incidents Saturday at a Queen City Drive business, Cumberland Police said.
Michael Anthony Butler Jr., 32, was charged with theft, failure to obey a lawful order, disorderly conduct and trespassing. He was released on $2,500 bond after a hearing before a district court commissioner.
Police said Butler was ordered to leave the store after causing a disturbance, then returned later and allegedly stole an item.
