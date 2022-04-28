city police lights

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Wednesday after he was indicted by an Allegany County grand jury on drug charges, Cumberland Police said.

Todd Michael Reed, 57, was served a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

He was being held without bond Thursday at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending a bond hearing.

