Weather Alert

...ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON... Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 20 and 25 percent across much of Maryland, portions of the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, and portions of northern and central Virginia. Northwest winds will gust frequently between 20 and 30 mph, while the strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will continue to dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.