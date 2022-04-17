CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Saturday after a fight in the 200 block of Decatur Street.
Cumberland Police said officers broke up an altercation involving Jason Dillon Roager, 28, and another person, but Roager allegedly attempted to get past officers and attack that person again. He also made threats against officers, police said.
Roager was jailed Sunday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center on charges including second-degree assault, obstructing and hindering and resisting arrest.
