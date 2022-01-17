CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Monday after police say he held a woman captive for several days at a Greene Street residence.
Justin Michael Demoss, 26, was arrested Sunday after the victim fled and went to a Baltimore Street business seeking help, Cumberland Police said.
"She had been assaulted several times throughout the course of the incident and deprived of food," police said in a news release.
Demoss was charged with three counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order.
He was being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.