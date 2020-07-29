City man jailed after allegedly making threat against post office

CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Wednesday after he allegedly made a threat against the U.S. Post Office on Park Street, Cumberland Police said.
Raymond Earl Delawder, 30, was charged by arrest warrant with making a threat of mass violence before he was ordered jailed without bail at the Allegany County Detention Center by a district court commissioner.
Police said Delawder made the threat after he failed to receive a package on time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.