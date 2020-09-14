City man jailed after allegedly missing court

CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Sunday following his arrest on three outstanding bench warrants for failure to appear in court, Cumberland Police said.
Jasmond Jaquan Metheny, 30, was being held Monday morning at the Allegany County Detention Center without bond, pending bail review in district court.
Police said Metheny didn't show up for court to face drug-related charges, including controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.