CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested late Saturday after an incident on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Cumberland Police said Jonathan Daniel Hershiser, 46, faces charges including second-degree assault, destruction of property, disorderly conduct and obstructing and hindering.
Police said Hershiser damaged a person's vehicle as he argued with them, then allegedly hit an officer with a door as he was questioned about the incident. He's also accused of resisting arrest.
Hershiser was released from custody after posting $2,500 bond, police said.
