CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Monday without bond after he was arrested for allegedly holding two people at knifepoint Sunday in a Byrd Avenue residence.
Cumberland Police said Melvin Maurice Gherel Tyson, 27, was taken into custody following a brief struggle.
Tyson was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment before a district court commissioner ordered him jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
No injuries were reported in the incident initially reported to police as a disturbance.
Tyson allegedly brandished a knife and refused to allow two residents leave the property.
