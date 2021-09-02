CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond Thursday after he was served an arrest warrant for allegedly assaulting a man at a Greene Street business earlier this week, according to Cumberland Police.
Edward Earl Twigg, 42, was charged with assault, false imprisonment and stalking before he was jailed without bail at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bond review Thursday by a judge.
Police said Twigg allegedly followed the victim out of the business on Sunday and committed the assault that stemmed from a dispute over money.
