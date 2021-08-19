CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond Wednesday after he was arrested in connection with two alleged assaults, including one that caused a woman to black out and go into a seizure, Cumberland Police said.
Robert Eugene Whitacre III, 31, was charged by warrant with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment in connection with an Aug. 2 incident at a Grand Avenue residence that sent the victim to UPMC Western Maryland.
Whitacre was served a second arrest warrant for allegedly violating the conditions of his court-ordered probation last March after he was convicted of assault, police said.
Whitacre was being held at the Allegany County Detention Center.
