CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly broke into a Grand Avenue home and damaged property inside.

Cumberland Police said Frank Germaine MacDonald, 37, was barred by court order from being at the home. He reportedly fled prior to a police officer's arrival, but was arrested a short time later.

MacDonald was charged with third- and fourth-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property, and two counts of violation of a protective order.

He was being held Sunday on a $10,000 bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.

