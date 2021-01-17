CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly broke into a Grand Avenue home and damaged property inside.
Cumberland Police said Frank Germaine MacDonald, 37, was barred by court order from being at the home. He reportedly fled prior to a police officer's arrival, but was arrested a short time later.
MacDonald was charged with third- and fourth-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property, and two counts of violation of a protective order.
He was being held Sunday on a $10,000 bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
