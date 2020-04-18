City man jailed on vehicle theft charge

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Friday on a vehicle theft charge, Cumberland Police said.
Kevin John Corcoran, 53, was being held Saturday in the Allegany County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. He was also charged with rogue and vagabond, tampering with a motor vehicle and traffic charges.
Police said Corcoran entered a vehicle in the George Street area and began to pull away but exited it and left the area after he was confronted by a citizen. Officers later found items belonging to Corcoran inside another vehicle that had also reportedly been entered.
