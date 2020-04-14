CUMBERLAND — A city man awaited bail review Tuesday after he was arrested on a warrant from Washington County, Cumberland Police said.
Jason Ross Poling, 38, was charged Monday with first- and second-degree assault on the warrant that was issued Oct. 16, 2019. The alleged incident occurred Sept. 23 in Hagerstown.
Poling was being held Tuesday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Police said he was arrested following investigation of a theft complaint Monday at a Greene Street business.
