CUMBERLAND — When Dwight Younger lent his camera to a group of friends to use during their vacation to New York City, he had no idea the device would be used to record history.
A short time after terrorists flew planes into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, Younger’s friends stood at Ground Zero and took 150 photographs.
“I still can’t believe that they took these photos that day. It’s unbelievable,” said Younger, who then lived in Harford, Connecticut, where he was employed at Eastman Kodak Company.
“They brought my camera back and I had the film developed by the company with discounts they gave employees for processing,” said the Cumberland resident who retired after a 40-year career with the photography company’s shipping and receiving department.
“These photos were taken at Ground Zero. I have them all numbered and they are preserved in my collection,” said the 1965 Allegany High School graduate who returned to Cumberland 17 years ago.
Ten years ago, Younger shared his historic photo collection with the Times-News. “I sat with a reporter in the newsroom and he picked out the photos that they published back then,” he said.
Now, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Younger offered another look. “Not many people have photos of Ground Zero on 9/11. It’s unbelievable. When I show them people ask me if they can have one,” said Younger, who has shared his unique photographs during special occasions with family.
“We had the 27th annual Younger family reunion last Saturday at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club and I shared these photos.
“When you see these photos, it brings back memories and it will make you shed tears again over what happened that day,” he said.
As for Sept, 11, 2001, Younger said he was on his lunch break at Eastman Kodak watching on television the devastation and destruction that claimed thousands of lives.
“Your readers can look at these photos and see what happened that day. It will bring back memories and you may not want to look, but the memory of 9/11 will not fade,” he said. “It will never fade.”
