CUMBERLAND — A 50-year-old Cumberland man suffered life-threatening injuries and another man was arrested following a stabbing that occurred Sunday when an argument escalated into a physical confrontation at an Arch Street residence, according to the C3I Unit.
The victim suffered stab wounds to the neck and chest and was treated at the scene by Cumberland Fire Department ambulance personnel before being transported to UPMC Western Maryland.
Police said the suspect, Derek Alan Younger, of Cumberland, was taken into custody when he turned himself into the Cumberland Police Department late Monday morning.
Younger, 30, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and related charges prior to appearing before a district court commissioner who ordered him jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review Tuesday.
Police said the incident occurred in the 200 block of Arch Street shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.
Police also said a second person reportedly suffered a laceration in the altercation and was treated at the scene by a city ambulance crew.
Police said several people were involved in an argument before it erupted into the altercation and stabbing. The incident had ended by the time that Cumberland Police arrived.
The arrest was reportedly made following interviews of witnesses and review of video surveillance.
The crime scene was processed by an evidence collection technician of the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division. Investigators said a knife that was believed to have been used in the incident has not yet been recovered.
Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent said more arrests are expected as the investigation continues by his department and the C3I Unit.
