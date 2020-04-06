Editor’s note: John Peter Hartman of Cumberland shared this account of his annual visits to India.
Since 2013, I have had the good fortune to take an annual two-week trip to India. The trips normally occur during February and March while the weather is still in the 70s during the day and in the 40s and 50s at night. Around April 1, the hot summer season begins and lasts until the end of June when the monsoon season brings welcome cooling relief to the subcontinent.
My travels to India are the result of a love that I developed many years ago when I served there as a Peace Corps volunteer beginning in 1969 and ending in 1971. I served in a small Indian village located near the industrial city of Kota in the southeast corner of the State of Rajasthan. The area where I was stationed is located along a small river that flooded during the monsoon season and it served as the village of Kheda Rasulpur’s bathing and laundry area. Many hot summer days were spent cooling off in the river along with the occasional water buffalo that were kept by some villagers for milk production. Most of the villagers were small farmers who grew wheat, potatoes, rice and several other crops such as pulses, corn and sorghum. Unique to the village was the planting and harvesting of pumpkins which were used by Indian families for making a delicious Indian meal with various Indian spices.
My job in the village was to introduce newly developed, high yielding varieties of wheat, rice, corn and potatoes along with improved and modern agronomic practices that were to be used in conjunction with the new seeds. The improved growth and yields of the new varieties was critical for India due to the lack of sufficient food resources and facilities necessary to feed the burgeoning Indian population. The entire effort was part of the Green Revolution that helped prevent future famines and food shortages.
The experience of living in an Indian village, eating Indian food and learning another language left me with many Indian friends, many of whom are now deceased, but many descendants are still living in the village.
My return trips to the village of Kheda Rasulpur and other parts of northern India and Rajasthan have only heightened my love of the country and its people. Some may say that I am addicted to going there even when I repeatedly tell myself during the 22-hour return flight home that I am never going back. The challenges of traveling and living in India for two weeks are both exciting and demanding, especially when being greeted by villagers and old friends, and putting up with unsanitary conditions and trying to navigate the crowded streets. The return trips provide me with a chance to see the beautiful countryside, various forts and palaces in Rajasthan, the breadbasket of Punjab and the Himalayan mountains of Himachal Pradesh. In 2019, I went from snow-capped mountains of the Himalayas to the Thar desert in Bickaner, Rajasthan, where Indian camels still serve as ships of the desert.
When questioned by my wife and others as to why I go back to India, I try to relate stories about individual events and people that make for great memories. Stories like the taxi driver Jaspal Singh, who became a close friend starting at the airport in New Delhi upon arrival in India on Feb. 3. Jaspal, like so many Indians, come to New Delhi from their homes in other areas where his family still lives.
During my stay in New Delhi, Jaspal was able to help me track down my passport which I had mistakenly left at the money exchange the previous day. The people at the money exchange had attempted to contact my hotel the same day that I had left it at their office. They had placed it in their safe and provided it to me the next morning. Jaspal was able to rush me to the airport so I could make my 11 a.m. flight to Jaipur. Knowing where I was staying, he was just around the corner to take me anywhere at anytime.
There were the children and grandchildren of a cook, Mohan Lol, who worked for a fellow volunteer in another village at the same time I was there. Mohan Lol was my friend’s cook in the village and died 10 years ago but his family kept in touch with my friend and found that I would be coming to the city of Kota in India. On separate occasions in two different cities I was met at my hotel by members of his family and greeted with flowers, a turban and sweets. In one instance, his granddaughter had made a guar roti, a wheat cake made with raw sugar, with her grandfather’s recipe. It was a village favorite.
Other instances of things I will never forget and which further cement the bonds of friendship that I have developed with the Indian people are plentiful. One that comes to mind is my friendship with Ickram Husain, who I met as a young volunteer in a nearby city of Kaithun. Ickram and his family make saris which serve as the traditional women’s Indian dress. The saris made by Ickram and others are well-known for their uniqueness, beauty and quality. He once made a beautiful gold-threaded sari for my future wife as a going away present when I was leaving India in 1971. It was an effort that took weeks.
Ickram is still making saris and greeting me warmly at his home. During this visit it wasn’t long before I was surrounded by his son and two daughters and several grandchildren. My friends Kamalaise and Rakesh from the village down the road treated me to some delicious Indian food. Ickram’s daughter-in-law Rudi treated me to a delicious three-egg omelet. He and his son and three grandsons showed up at my hotel the next day in Kota where where we were served tea in fine china cups on tables covered in white linen cloths — something very different than sharing an omelet sitting on a rug in a tiny room in Ickram’s house the previous day.
There are many Jaspals, Ickrams, Kamalaises and Rakeshs and their family and friends who I have had the pleasure of knowing during my stays in India. When I think of them and the excitement, fun and friendship they and the country provide, the desire to return slowly comes back and the 22-hour flight memory goes away.
