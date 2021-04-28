CUMBERLAND — City officials are considering a national search for a new city administrator after an in-house application process did not yield clear-cut front runners for the position.
Jeff Rhodes, current city administrator, announced in November he would retire with his last day being June 1. Now with that date just five weeks away, city officials are in a quandary on how best to proceed.
The topic was part of a city work session on Tuesday with Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council members discussing the issue. With time slipping away, the city may need to appoint an interim city administrator to give officials more time to hire a recruiter and launch an expanded search.
To find an administrator, city officials formed a search committee to attempt to review applications and narrow the field to ultimately select a new administrator. Council members Laurie Marchini and Eugene Frazier are on the search committee.
After advertising the position, a total of 24 applications were received. The committee agreed to use an evaluation tool known as a rubric to score the applicants.
“The first concern I had was the difference in the scores,” said Councilman Rock Cioni. “You did a fine job to put together the rubric. It was objective. But we had a wide divergence of scores. I found it to be troubling. A couple people said four, five or six (people) were well worth looking at. But it’s getting late in the game.”
The officials debated whether to hire a national search consultant. In addition, they discussed whether the current top picks should be given to the consultant for further vetting.
“When I looked at the scoring rubric, I thought it would be a little bit more in line,” said Councilman Seth Bernard. “But regardless, as far as a recruiter, I will back what you all have recommended. But those individuals that finished higher should get a second look.”
“The four rated by the selection committee should be passed through,” said Morriss. “No question, put those into the process. But when you got a position such as a city administrator with a $40 million budget, to spend $25,000 or so (for a recruiter) to (hire) the right person could be money well spent.”
Given the short amount of time remaining, the discussion also included the possibility of appointing Margie Woodring, city clerk, or Ken Tressler, director of administrative services, as interim administrator while the process continued.
A final decision on a path forward is expected to be voted on at the May 4 public City Council meeting. The council is currently meeting via Zoom with the link published on the city website www.ci.cumberland.md.us.
