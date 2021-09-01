CUMBERLAND — Two Cumberland men were arrested and quantities of drugs were seized when Cumberland Police executed a search warrant Tuesday at a Frederick Street residence.
David Joseph Snyder, 31, was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) and Zakkery Sabastian Grady, 28, was charged with three counts of the same offense. Both men were also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
Snyder was jailed before posting $2,500 bond set by a district court commissioner for pre-trial release. Grady was released on his personal recognizance, pending trial in district court.
