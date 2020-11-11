CUMBERLAND — Two city men remained jailed Wednesday following a drug raid conducted Tuesday by the Cumberland Police Department and its tactical emergency response team.
Methamphetamines, crack cocaine, heroin, LSD, prescription medications and marijuana were reportedly seized along with a handgun when police executed a search and seizure warrant at a residence in the 400 block of South Allegany Street.
Brandon Michael Izat, 22, and Scott Douglas Jones, 29, face more than 20 felony counts each, including drug distribution and possession charges and firearm violations as well as possession of a firearm in drug trafficking.
Izat remained jailed without bond Wednesday at the Allegany County Detention Center and Jones was jailed on a bond of $20,000.
