CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond awaiting extradition and another on $3,000 bond after they were arrested Tuesday during service of warrants by Cumberland Police.
Shawn Samuel Snoberger, 34, was being held as a fugitive from Mineral County, West Virginia, where he was wanted on a charge of telephone harassment, according to police.
George William Thomas, 31, awaited a bail review after he was jailed on two warrants relating to alleged violation of conditions of probation stemming from conviction on charges of assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order, police said.
