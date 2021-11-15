CUMBERLAND — Two city men charged in connection with a weekend burglary remained jailed on bond Monday, Cumberland Police said.
David Joseph Snyder, 32, and Jacob Patrick Snyder, 22, were both charged with fourth-degree burglary. Jacob Snyder was also charged with trespassing on private property.
Both men were being held in lieu of $5,000 bond after bail review hearings.
Police said the charges stemmed from a burglary complaint that Cumberland Police investigated Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.