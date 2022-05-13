CUMBERLAND — Two city men were arrested Thursday when a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 900 block of Maryland Avenue, Cumberland Police said.
Jenius Larry Daniels, 40, and Victor Charles Smith, 60. were both charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances and possession of controlled dangerous substances (not marijuana).
Following bond hearings, both men were ordered jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center in lieu of $3,000 bond.
Smith remained jailed Friday pending bail review by a district court judge. Daniels apparently posted bond for his pre-trial release.
Police said controlled dangerous substances, a large amount of cash and "other evidence of distribution" was seized when the search warrant was executed.
The arrests stemmed from a joint investigation by Cumberland Police and the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services in conjunction with the Maryland Criminal Investigations Network.
