WILDWOOD, N.J. — Cumberland’s Harley Twigg climbed to fifth place Tuesday in the 100th National Marbles Tournament, and a former national champion from the city won the event’s alumni tournament.
Twigg, who is playing in his second national tournament, posted 10 wins against four losses Tuesday and was 17-9 overall. He was in eighth place after the first day of play.
Cumberland’s Jacob Keith was in 17th place with a 7-19 record.
In the girls division, Cumberland’s Katelyn Gaumer was in 15th place with a 13-15 record.
“The kids did well again today,” Renee Mawhinney-Truly, coach of the Cumberland program, said via email late Tuesday.
Ricky Brode, who won the tournament in 2009 and is one of nine national champions from Cumberland, beat 35 other players to win the alumni tournament.
Brode is also a coach of the Cumberland team.
Day three of play was postponed Wednesday due to inclement weather — the first time in tournament history a day of action has been washed out. Players were scheduled to resume play at 8 a.m. Thursday.
