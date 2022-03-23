CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Tuesday after he drove away from an Interstate 68 traffic stop made when he was clocked traveling 95 mph near Cumberland, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Thomas Eugene Dorsey, 24, was taken into custody after he stopped a second time on Ali Ghan Road on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and eluding a law enforcement officer by failing to stop.
Dorsey remained jailed Wednesday at the Allegany County Detention Center after being issued numerous traffic citations, including reckless and negligent driving and speeding violations.
Police said Dorsey initially failed to identify himself during the initial stop, threatened officers and tossed issued citations onto the ground before accelerating away from the 6:30 p.m. stop.
The arrest occurred minutes later when Dorsey reportedly stopped on Ali Ghan Road where he reportedly resisted being taken into custody.
