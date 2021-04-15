CUMBERLAND — City officials offered options Wednesday for traffic pattern changes for Cecilia Street to alleviate congestion that could occur with the construction of Cumberland Gateway.
The business development will feature a hotel, restaurants and retail shops situated between Maryland Avenue and Park Street and Emily and Williams streets. Cecilia Street runs through the center, connecting Maryland Avenue and Park Street.
The city held a virtual meeting via Zoom to allow neighbors of the development to give their views on possible traffic pattern changes.
Construction on the first phase of the project began recently. It will include a Verizon Wireless store and a four-unit strip center being constructed along Park Street. After that phase, a yet-to-be-named fast food restaurant will be constructed on Cecilia Street.
One option city officials said will be off the table is left turns from Cecilia Street onto Maryland Avenue. Given the street’s close proximity to eastbound Interstate 68, city officials want to avoid congestion.
“The only thing they will not let you do is make a left off of Cecilia Street onto Maryland Avenue,” Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said after the meeting. “Cecilia Street is a one-way street (traveling west) now so you couldn’t do it anyway. But it is too close to the interstate exit for somebody to be making a left turn off off Cecilia onto Maryland Avenue.”
If Cecilia is made two-way, anyone wanting to access the interstate will have to return to Maryland Avenue via Williams Street, Morriss said.
City engineer Robert Smith said the total right-of-way for Cecilia Street is 50 feet, which needs to accommodate vehicular traffic and two sidewalks.
“Right now, there are three homes on (Cecilia) street not owned by the developer but are owned by private citizens. Ultimately, the mayor and City Council will have the final say on how traffic will flow on a street,” he said.
Smith showed options with parking on the left and parking on the right. He showed options with one-way and two-way traffic. Ultimately, he said, safety would be the main factor in the decision-making process.
The city invited residents within a quarter-mile of the street to attend the meeting. However, Woody Gordon, who lives on Cecilia, was the only resident to participate.
Gordon did not object to any options discussed. He suggested allowing him and a neighbor across the street the option of parking off street to remove their vehicles from exposure to traffic.
Smith said a decision on the traffic pattern should be finalized in the coming weeks.
