CUMBERLAND — Cumberland native Dr. Jared Mathews is beginning primary care practice at 925 Bishop Walsh Road.
Mathews is a 2010 graduate of Bishop Walsh School and a 2014 graduate of the University of Maryland College Park where he earned a bachelor’s degree in physiology and neurobiology.
He earned his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine where he worked as a research assistant in the NeuroCare Intensive Care Unit and was co-president of the Rural Medicine Interest Group.
Mathews completed three years of Family Medicine residency at Wellspan York Hospital in Pennsylvania. He received a Family Medicine certification by the American Board of Family Medicine.
Mathews also specialized in global health and participated in a medical mission trip to Ethiopia.
Mathews will be working with Dr. Gary Wagoner and will begin accepting new patients of all ages on Sept. 7.
To make an appointment, call 301-777-5326.
