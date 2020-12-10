CUMBERLAND — The city of Cumberland will not hold its traditional New Year's Eve celebration, another casualty of mounting COVID-19 cases in the region, Downtown Development Commission Executive Director Melinda Kelleher said Thursday.
The city traditionally rings in the new year with a ball drop and fireworks at midnight.
"After much discussion" with Mayor Raymond Morriss and the members of City Council, Kelleher said, it became apparent that there's simply no good way to accommodate the crowd that the celebration tends to draw safely.
“It’s even worse now than it was during the tree lighting several weeks ago,” Kelleher said of COVID-19 in the county. “We just think it’s not good to encourage people to come downtown in a crowd again.”
Regarding the fireworks that are normally part of the celebration, “there wasn’t a good place to have people gather and sit in their car to see them," she said. "So unfortunately, we’re just going to encourage people to stay home. There will be the New York ball drop and others to watch, but this year, we’re going to skip it.”
The city hosted a virtual tree-lighting ceremony last month in lieu of the normal in-person celebration that draws crowds to the downtown mall the day after Thanksgiving. That event drew hundreds of viewers on Facebook and YouTube when it aired, Kelleher said during Thursday's DDC meeting, and thousands more viewed it in the following days.
The commission meets next on Jan. 14, 2021.
