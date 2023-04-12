CUMBERLAND — Stu Czapski recalled numerous vacant buildings and “for sale” signs that afflicted Baltimore Street downtown in recent years.
Today, all but two of those properties have been purchased, he said.
“That in and of itself is telling,” Czapski, economic development specialist for the Cumberland Economic Development Corp., said Wednesday of the impact a plan to revitalize downtown has made so far.
“And there will be more,” he said of additional progress and new commerce tied to the Baltimore Street Redevelopment Project that will “be a game changer.”
All phases of the CEDC’s downtown comprehensive investment program are underway.
That plan, launched last year by the Cumberland Economic Development Corp., includes $950,000 in matching grants to help downtown merchants and property owners with building exteriors, infrastructure and development of residential units.
The grant program includes three phases.
For Phase One, all of a $400,000 downtown facade improvement grant was awarded to 25 properties, 19 of which are on Baltimore Street.
Each awardee must use their pledge within 18 months and are reimbursed with grant monies when respective projects are 50% and 100% completed.
“Some projects are starting,” Czapski said.
Phase Two of the program provides $150,000 for infrastructure upgrades, which include water lines that can accommodate sprinkler systems for apartments above the downtown businesses.
Most of that money has been awarded.
“Every building that appears to need it has gotten it,” Czapski said and added that almost every property on Baltimore Street will also have infrastructure in place for fiber internet.
The second phase also includes $350,000 for residential development, which was awarded to eight properties.
Roughly 40 market-rate rental apartments are planned.
Phase Two projects will be reimbursed in a similar way as Phase One.
So far, four entities applied for part of a $30,000 business attraction grant under Phase Three, which is designed to assist new and expanding downtown businesses with rental reimbursement.
Czapski anticipates some new businesses will open downtown throughout the summer.
“We’re not funding 100% of any of these projects,” he said. “There’s a significant amount of private investment.”
Czapski said at least six new businesses are opening downtown because of the Baltimore Street project.
“Early indications are very strong,” he said.
The project has been “impactful” and generated more commerce downtown, Cumberland City Councilwoman Laurie Marchini said during a work session Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Becky McClarran, marketing chair for the Downtown Cumberland Business Association, said contractors working on Baltimore Street “have been great about keeping everything” clean and orderly.
“It’s business as usual in Downtown Cumberland,” she said via email.
“The stores, restaurants and other businesses are open and welcoming,” McClarran said. “It’s my hope that our community recognizes our businesses need their support more than ever.”
While construction has blocked the center of Baltimore Street for pedestrians, “our sidewalks are still open and walkable,” she said.
“With the removal of the trees, you can look up at the incredible architecture that’s Baltimore Street,” McClarran said.
